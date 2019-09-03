Although R. Kelly and the late Aaliyah have both resolutely refused to comment on their secret marriage in 1994, all the existing documents pertaining to it prove that it did occur. On August 31, 1994, R. Kelly and Aaliyah applied to be wed in Illinois. Even though Aaliyah was merely 15 years old at the time (and Kelly 27), she was marked on application as 18. The marriage was annulled the following year after her family learned of it and furiously demanded she call it off.

Now, Illinois federal prosecutors are appealing to this incident in order to argue that R. Kelly should not be released on bail pending his trial, as his lawyers have requested. The prosecutors wrote to a judge in the Northern District of Illinois, “The government produced in discovery to the defendant the official marriage application, marriage certificate, and annulment records for this marriage. Far from being a one-time mistake, defendant’s sexual abuse of minors was intentional and prolific.”

Even though Kelly is facing many charges for sexual abuse and child pornography, the marriage documents provide indisputable evidence that R. Kelly has exploited minors and poses a threat to society if released. “The extent of defendant’s sexual abuse of minor girls is staggering: the Indictment in this district alone alleges five minor victims, and as proffered at the detention hearing, defendant sexually abused those girls hundreds of times before they turned 18 years old,” the filing reads.

A few days ago, it was reported that R. Kelly begged a judge to be released from solitary confinement, but today, prosecutors revealed that he is not even in solitary confinement...