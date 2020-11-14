R. Kelly has been in the news for all of the wrong reasons over the last few years as his alleged crimes have been revealed to the world. The documentary Surviving R. Kelly debuted back in 2018 and it made a huge impression on those who watched it. Numerous women came out and said that they were victimized by Kelly, which led to numerous investigations and even a subsequent arrest. Now, Kelly is sitting in jail where he is awaiting numerous trials for sex crimes and racketeering.

The people around Kelly have also gotten in trouble, including his manager Donnell Russell who is currently in the midst of plea deal negotiations, according to CNN. Russell was charged with interstate stalking as he allegedly tried to reach out to one of Kelly's victims "with the intent to harass and intimidate."

Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images

This isn't the only thing Russell has been charged with as just a few months ago, he was brought up on charges for calling a movie theater in New York and making a false shooting threat. The motive behind Russell's alleged actions is the fact that said theater was about to show an advanced screening of Surviving R. Kelly.

Based on the report, it would appear as though the plea deal negotiations are quite far along and Russell isn't expected to go to trial, at this time. Stay tuned for more details related to R. Kelly's case, as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

[Via]