R. Kelly is currently waiting for his multiple sexual abuse trials to begin and he's found himself back in the news after one of his girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage, spoke out to reveal all the heinous crimes he would involve her in. In a series of truth-telling posts, Savage has been unveiling layers of the abuse she survived at the hands of R. Kelly, noting that she had gotten pregnant from him twice, was frequently urinated on, and attacked after she referred to the singer as "babe" instead of "daddy." Savage and Kelly's other girlfriend, Azriel Clary, were two of the final women supporting the recording artist and, now that Savage has revealed her truth, many have been waiting for Clary to follow suit. The young lady returned to social media today but it wasn't to call out Kelly. In fact, she may still be on his side.

Sharing a bunch of updated photos, Azriel Clary escaped her shell to let everybody know she's doing just fine. The 21-year-old was part of the famous Surviving R. Kelly docu-series, which showed her parents' endless pursuit of freedom, staking out the entire city of Chicago to hopefully get their baby girl back. The one post that seems to give an eye into what Clary is feeling amid Savage's confession reads somewhat like a supportive message to Kelly. The woman retweeted a message from a fan who ended her statement with the hashtag "#FreeRKelly," which seems to prove that Clary is still behind the man.

What do you make of this?