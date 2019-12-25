Now that one of R. Kelly's live-in girlfriends is beginning to distance herself from the legal drama surrounding the disgraced singer, she's starting to get back to her regular routine. Before getting trapped by R. Kelly, Azriel Clary was an aspiring singer. While she may have claimed that singing was not a viable career path for her in her interview with Gayle King, she appears to be striving for just that. Posting several updates to her social media pages after moving out of Kelly's Trump Tower condo, Azriel just showed off her singing voice for the first time in a while, covering a Christmas classic and letting us all get a little closer to her.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

Offering her own rendition of "The Christmas Song," Azriel Clary wished all of her followers a Merry Christmas by singing to them. She wore a festive sweater and plugged her "On The Run with Azriel" tagline, which is somewhat ironic given the circumstances. For somebody that allegedly isn't interested in a music career, she sure is trying hard to prove that she has a beautiful voice to the world.

Do you think she'll earn a record deal in the next year? She's definitely got the pipes to make it!