R. Kelly's girlfriends, who've also been alleged to be sex slaves, have been riding for the singer throughout the crazy allegations that came out over the past few years. From allegations of a sex cult in the singer's home to the renewed controversies stemming from Surviving R. Kelly, they've maintained Kelly's innocence. With the singer's new federal charges, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage have hired a lawyer that was connected to the infamous Jussie Smollett case from earlier this year.

According to The Blast, the lawyer who represented the Osundairo brothers in Jussie Smollett's case has now been brought on to R. Kelly's case as the attorney for Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage. Gloria Schmidt helped Abel and Ols Osundairo get through the case which resulted in the two dodging any charges in relation to the attack. Shmidt also spearheaded the civil lawsuit against Smollett's team on allegations of defamation.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

Kelly's first hearing in his federal case is today and both Clary and Savage are set to be there in support of him. However, Schmidt will also be giving a press conference on behalf of the two women after their court appearance.

The families of the two girls have been trying to get into direct communication with their daughters for a minute but it's been extremely difficult for them to get in contact with them. Gerald Griggs, the family's attorney, said, "The Savage Family is currently in third party communication with Joycelyn Savage and would be open to speaking directly to her or a personal representative of Joycelyn Savage."