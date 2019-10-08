R. Kelly's girlfriends are still living luxuriously despite the singer's alleged financial situation. According to The Chicago Tribune, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage are still going to stay in the high-priced Trump Tower in Chicago. The lawyer for the singer, Steven Greenberg, previously stated that the rent for the condo was paid up for until September and at that point, they would move out. However, Greenberg recently revealed that the two "decided to keep their living arrangement at Trump Tower."



Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images



Now, you might be wondering, "how can R. Kelly afford that when he has said he's broke and couldn't even pay his bond?" Well, Greenberg stated, "The guy is a legend." Per the report:

“I assure you every radio station in the country is not refusing to play his hit ‘I Believe I Can Fly,’” he added. “This guy is one of the most successful musicians of all time.” (Translation: Kelly is still earning royalties.)

What's interesting about this whole thing is that it comes a few weeks after prosecutors accused him of funneling music royalties into a third-party bank account. They used the allegations to shut down his attempt to get released from jail.

As the allegations ramp up against Kelly, he was recently accused of blackmailing his alleged victims with photos and hand-written letters. This discredits Wendy Williams' claim that he can't read or write.