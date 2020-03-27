R. Kelly's lawyers are working hard on getting him home from prison as they argue that he is at risk of contracting COVID-19 since social distancing is so difficult at Chicago MCC. If he is granted his release on bond, he will move back into his Trump Tower condo, but he will apparently not be living with his last remaining girlfriend.

After Azriel Clary packed her bags and left the disgraced singer in December 2019, Joycelyn Savage became R. Kelly's final remaining girlfriend. The 23-year-old woman continues to support the "I Believe I Can Fly" vocalist but she has actually been meaning to move out of his condo for months. Steve Greenberg, Kelly's attorney, previously noted that she and Clary would be leaving by September 2019 but Savage is only leaving now, as reported by The Blast.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

According to the source, Joycelyn Savage is now living in a complex nearby, with much less expensive rent. The condo that R. Kelly owns at Trump Tower reportedly costs approximately $7,000 a month. Her new crib is a downgrade, costing anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000 monthly. Still, that should be a pretty spacious spot at that price.

There is no word on whether R. Kelly plans to move in with Savage when/if he is released from prison.

