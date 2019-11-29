The world of R. Kelly get more and more complicated as the days go by. The singer is currently behind bars and one of his girlfriends spilled the beans on his alleged abusive behavior. Joycelyn Savage, for the first time ever, spoke up in the past few weeks about her relationship with Kelly through Patreon where fans would have to pay a few dollars to hear her story.

The other girlfriend of R. Kelly, Azriel Clary, hasn't jumped aboard the same ship that Joycelyn's on. She's yet to address any rumors of Kellz but it appears that she's standing by his side through thick and thin. After asking fans to "Mail some pictures of y’all thanksgiving to the king," she opened up about her first Thanksgiving without him. She also seemed to insist that her relationship with Kellz is different than his relationships with his other girlfriends.

"I must say celebrating my first holiday without Robert has been a terrible feeling that I would not wish on anyone. Whether you despise him or love him I am not just any girlfriend of his," she wrote.

It appears as though she won't be going to the media either and refused to dehumanize him if she does. "I have integrity and when I do speak it will be on a great platform that can humanize him. I want to make the situation better not worse, and rushing to speak just to appease everyone else is not a how I want to portray him. Patience is key guys," she wrote.

Peep the tweets below.