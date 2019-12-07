As the charges, and cases, against R. Kelly continue to stack up, news has been shifting from the disgraced singer's legal woes to the antics of his girlfriends. The longer the two young women, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, are without Kelly, it seems as if they're surfacing more on social media. There was a bit of controversy surrounding Joycelyn after an alleged imposter used her name and likeness to capitalize off of Joycelyn's relationship with Kelly.

A Patreon account was created that detailed abortions and abuse at the hands of Kelly, but after the creator of the account failed to confirm their identity, it was later deleted. Joycelyn would come forward to declare she had nothing to do with the stories and shared that she would stand by Kelly no matter what.

Azriel, too, has popped up on social media, pleading with people to follow her accounts to stay updated with her life. She also has shared that she'll continue to support Kelly though his legal cases, but in a new report by TMZ, the outlet states that Azriel no longer lives with Joycelyn in Kelly's Trump Tower apartment. The publication stated that their "sources" claim Azriel is fed up with the drama and has found herself an apartment in Chicago. She's reportedly been making money "through a TV project and modeling gigs," and hopes to build a singing career. It's expected that the public will see more of Azriel as she plans on documenting her daily activities to help build a fanbase.