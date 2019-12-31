Initially being recognized as R. Kelly's alleged "sex slave," Azriel Clary is attempting to rebrand herself as she takes more of a focus on her music career. It will be difficult to step away from the immense shadow that the disgraced singer has cast over her but she's officially out of his Trump Tower residence, flexing her beautiful voice all over social media. On Christmas Day, Clary shared a video of herself singing a classic holiday tune, surprising many with her stellar vocal performance. Today, she switches things up for her birthday, getting pretty raunchy and delivering a rap freestyle in the bathtub.

Considering the fact that she is literally known for being R. Kelly's girlfriend -- a man who has been accused of sexually abusing countless underage girls -- the lyrical content in Azriel's freestyle is a little conflicting. While she definitely has skills, it's a little troubling to hear her sing about clear sexual themes. Drinking a glass of wine in her bubble bath, the birthday girl told her followers that she was feeling a little tipsy before spitting some bars. "I like that kinky shit, fuck me under a tree," she says to close out the quick display.

People aren't quite sure what to make of Clary's move to social media. Do you think she can be the next big star in the music business?