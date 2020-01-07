R. Kelly's legal woes are far from done. As the singer sits in jail awaiting trial for sexual abuse charges, the world has tuned into the follow-up to Surviving R. Kelly. The second docuseries, subtitled, The Reckoning, followed the aftermath of the initial documentary that resulted in his arrest. Throughout the entire scandal, his two girlfriends, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, combatted claims that he had essentially brainwashed them and turned them into his sex slaves.



Following the fake Patreon account claiming to belong to Joycelyn Savage, Azriel Clary got up and left the condo in the Trump Tower that she was living in with Savage. At the time, people were speculating why she could've left and if it had anything to do with the claims allegedly made by Savage on her Patreon account. Clary didn't deny it but she also didn't confirm it, making it abundantly clear that she feels no pressure to speak on the matter if she doesn't want to.

Now that she's out of the Trump Tower, it appears that she may have copped herself her own crib. Clary hit the 'Gram where she gave fans a little glimpse of her new spot. "Baby steps is better than no steps," she wrote on one IG story as she began the tour of her crib. "When you're humble your blessings are that much sweeter #diditallbymyself," she added in the next post.

Peep the story below.