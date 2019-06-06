To solely blame R. Kelly for his alleged actions would downplay the role of his team. Although many of the people on his team began to distance themselves in wake of the controversy of the singer's sex crimes, some of them are still being held responsible for their actions.



Brandon Williams/Getty Images

James Mason, R. Kelly's former manager, was indicted on Thursday on one felony count of making terroristic threats, TMZ reports. The indictment stems from an incident when Mason allegedly threatened to kill the father of R. Kelly's girlfriend, Jocelyn Savage. The charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.

In May 2018, Timothy Savage filed a police report accusing Mason of calling him and saying, "I'm gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I'm gonna get you, I'm going to f***ing kill you." Mason turned himself in last August after an indictment was issued for his arrest.

Gerald A. Griggs, the lawyer for the Savage family, issued a statement after Mason's indictment.

"Today's indictment of Henry James Mason, former manager of R Kelly, further underscores the public accountability that victims and families are pressing on R Kelly and his team," he said. "The Savage family will not be bullied or threatened in their quest to reunite with Joycelyn. Let this be a message to all associates of Robert Sylvester Kelly that the Savages are serious about justice and accountability."