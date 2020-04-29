Azriel Clary is singing a different tune, both literally and figuratively, after escaping the grip of her ex-boyfriend R. Kelly. The 22-year-old had been with the disgraced singer for years, publicly supporting him as he battled dozens of charges in court. Alongside Joycelyn Savage, Azriel Clary was living in Kelly's home until late last year, when she decided to move out, break up with the singer, and start a life of her own.

These days, she's threatening to expose everything she knows about R. Kelly's criminal behavior, becoming just the latest accuser of his. Already, she has claimed that he forced her to defecate in a cup and eat the feces. What else could she be holding back?

In addition to the threats she's making, Clary is also trying to make a career for herself in music. On a near-weekly basis, she has been uploading videos of herself singing soulfully and rapping freestyles. In the latest rap clip, she addresses everybody that claims she's acting out to earn some clout, including Kelly.



KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

"Everybody want to hear my peace/They say I’m using clout, they hate to see the baby eat," says Clary in the video. "It’s so crazy because I swear, I’m not trying to compete."

She goes on to get a rise out of her critics even further.

"To all the women that be knocking me, you probably been hurt and never healed properly," she says. "It’s gonna take more to get a reaction out of me. To all the n***as who say that I suck, probably the same six n***as beating bitches up. Bringing a strong woman down because you can’t keep up."

Listen to her freestyle rap below.

