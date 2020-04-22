Azriel Clary is doing her best to step out of R. Kelly's shadow. Formerly known as the disgraced singer's girlfriend, the 22-year-old has moved away from Kelly as she begins to promote her career as a recording artist. In the last several months, she has uploaded videos of herself singing and rapping to the internet, generating some buzz and proving that she has the chops to make it in the business.

Her latest display comes with some help from Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta as Azriel decided to test out her freestyle rap skills over their "123" beat.



KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

"They hatin' on me 'cause they see that I'm winnin'/Kitty so good make him nut in a minute," spits Clary. The provocative bars fall in line with her sex appeal in the video, navigating her hands over her body and teasing her fans.

The 22-year-old is a talented singer and rapper and it's unclear whether she wants to push forward in hip-hop or R&B. She's got the talent to carve a lane in either genre.

Watch her new freestyle below and let us know if you would listen to an official release from Azriel Clary. Do you think she has a shot in the music industry after she publicly supported R. Kelly for so long?