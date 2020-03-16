In a new video teasing an upcoming R. Kelly-centric documentary, the singer's ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary can be seen and heard speaking to the feds about the extent of the abuse and humiliation she faced at the disgraced entertainer's hands.

"He has a video of me, um, he made me do this video of me doing a number 2 in a cup, and then eating it out of the cup," says Clary in the clip.

In the last couple of months, Azriel Clary has completely changed her tune as it pertains to her former boyfriend. The aspiring singer has turned from one of his biggest supporters to somebody that is endangering Kelly's potential freedom. She apparently did not consent to the footage of her discussing the humiliating act being uploaded online though and, in the comments of a re-post, she went off on whoever leaked it.

"I don't know. I don't support it, nor do I support someone who records and leaks someone unwillingly saying the most degrading/humiliating thing that should never be publicized just to get a documentary sold," wrote Azriel Clary.

There is not much information available regarding the documentary that the footage was reportedly sold to. However, it would appear as though Clary did not consent to the use of her confession in the series, which means that it could be unauthorized.