The scandals that have followed R. Kelly for decades do not just affect the singer and those actively involved in those cases. Kelly's family, including his ex-wife and children, have also found themselves on the receiving end of backlash from people who accused them of hiding his secrets. Kelly's daughter Joann, who goes by the stage name Buku Abi, has previously spoken about the struggles she faces due to her connection to her famous father, and in a recent interview, she admitted that it has impacted her music career.

She was asked if she's been "turned down" because of Kelly.



Randy Shropshire / Stringer / Getty Images

"Absolutely, simply based off of my last name," said Joann. "And that has—I think for me, especially for people who don't know, like, music is my first passion. Like, I love music. I'm a singer, songwriter, I, like, I love music. I've been doing music since I was 13 years old, that's the first time I ever wrote a song, I was 13."

"From 13 up until 24, I have been trying to get into the music business. Trying to get into the Industry and all those years, it's either been, you're getting it because of who your dad is or you're not gettin' it because of who your dad is. I've been this close to a record deal, and when they found out who I was, it got swiped away."

The radio host was surprised and Joann doubled-down that it was because of her father's controversies that she has missed opportunities.

