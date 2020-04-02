The world was introduced to Buku Abi during her brief stint on Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta. The 22-year-old singer-songwriter has been haunted by her father R. Kelly's scandals throughout her life, so she thought dabbling with reality television alongside her mother Drea Kelly would be a good way to tell her story. Of course, her father was a central talking point in her storyline, but she was also able to share her entertainment industry aspirations, including desiring to have a successful singing career like R. Kelly.



Randy Shropshire / Stringer / Getty Images

However, it looks like Buku Abi, real name Joann Kelly, has been working on a new set of skills. On Wednesday (April 1), Buku shared a video of herself working the pole at home. She had a blaring bright red-pinkish light on to set the atmosphere as she blasted "Realer" by Megan Thee Stallion off of the rapper's Fever project.

"Day I have no f*cking clue of the quarantine. ///// 🖤 ///// Megan Thee Stallion / Realer," she wrote in the caption. In the clip, she twirled around and climbed the pole with ease. Who knows what else she could learn by the time this quarantine is over. Check out R. Kelly and Drea Kelly's taught Buku Abi show off her pole dancing skills below.