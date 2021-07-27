R. Kelly's legal case in Chicago is only getting worse. Last week, it was reported that the singer was facing new allegations in his federal sex trafficking case. The bombshell documents alleged that Kelly had abused even more minors including a 17-year-old male who he allegedly met at McDonald's -- a place Kelly's known for frequenting during his downtime.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The new allegations claim that Kelly lured the male minor into his home under the impression that he could help uplift his music career. The new documents go on to allege that the 17-year-old then introduced Kelly to another male minor who was also sexually abused. The court documents also list new women who were allegedly forced to have sex with the two boys while Kelly filmed.

Though Kelly's due back in court next month in New York, his attorney has since fired back at the prosecutors' new documents. Kelly's attorney, Nicole Blank Becker, said that the prosecutors are merely carrying out a smear campaign against her client.

"This is nothing more than a veiled effort to pile on to further shape the public's perception in this case ignoring that Mr. Kelly is presumed innocent until proven otherwise," Becker told TMZ, adding that the singer's legal team with "vigorously oppose" the evidence being presented in court. "As the trial nears were are looking forward to the truth prevailing," Becker concluded.

