R. Kelly's legal issues are hardly over. A federal jury in Brooklyn found the singer guilty on nine counts including racketeering, sex trafficking, violating the Mann Act. Up next is another federal case surrounding child pornography charges in Kelly's hometown of Chicago, which is expected to begin this August.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ahead of the trial, Kelly might have to find new members for his legal team. According to CBS, attorneys Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard made requests to be removed from the case. Rumors began floating last week that both Greenberg and Leonard filed a motion to withdraw from the case. Greenberg confirmed the rumors were true on Friday.

This wouldn't be the first time either attorney has attempted to withdraw themselves from representing Kelly. Ahead of the federal New York case last year, Greenberg and Leonard filed a similar motion to the court. Greenberg told reporters that Kelly was "insistent that we work with people who we felt would be rendering ineffective assistance as counsel.”

As Kelly awaits trial for the Chicago case, where he faces charges of producing child pornography and obstruction of justice, he's expected to be sentenced for his federal conviction in New York. Kelly will reportedly face anywhere between 10 years to life in prison.

We'll continue to keep you posted on more updates surrounding R. Kelly's trial.

[Via]