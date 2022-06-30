One chapter in R. Kelly's legal battle concluded on Wednesday when a judge formally handed down a 30-year sentence to the embattled R&B singer over sex and racketeering crimes. However, his attorney thinks that the RICO conviction is "inappropriate" and intends on appealing the sentence.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

"These were not a RICO act violation,” attorney Jenner Bonjean said during a post-sentencing press conference. “These were isolated events that happened many years and the government simply tried to plead around the statute of limitations to bring in a RICO charge, which was inappropriate."

The main argument is that R. Kelly committed his crimes without an "enterprise" behind him. While this has been frequently challenged throughout the trial, Bonjean insisted that Kelly didn't lead an organization.

"All I can tell you is there was no enterprise. There was no enterprise. It was one man with allegations by a number of women, which doesn’t make it an enterprise, and that is why he’s not guilty of racketeering," Bonjean added.

With Bonjean expected to take her argument to the court of appeals, she added that she advised Kelly to use his Fifth Amendment rights.

A jury found R. Kelly guilty of all sex and racketeering charges in September 2021. During the sentencing, Judge Ann Donnelly slammed Kelly's actions.

"These crimes were calculated and carefully planned and regularly executed for almost 25 years,” she said, The Times reports. “You taught them that love is enslavement and violence.”