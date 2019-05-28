New reports by The Blast indicate R. Kelly might be in more trouble than he already is. That is because his accusers are preparing to testify to a grand jury this week to support the several indictments the federal officials are preparing against the shamed singer. Sources tied to the investigation and in direct contact with The Blast shared that the witnesses will be in Chicago to deliver their testimonies in relation to R. Kelly's alleged crimes. The precise ordeal involves R. Kelly and affiliates flying out underage girls all over the country so Kelly could allegedly engage in sexual activities with them.

E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images

The stated accusations coupled with the witness testimonies would strengthen the case enough to result in charges of sex trafficking and child exploitation. Thus far, the federal officials have garnered a considerable amount of evidence against R. Kelly with regards to this case and this includes plane tickets, text messages, and receipts which support the travel purchases made by Kelly's team to fly out the underage girls. Furthermore, New York investigations traveled to Atlanta to collect more testimony in support of these federal cases. We expect the indictments to be granted shortly after the testimony finishes in Chicago.

