R. Kelly is officially facing trial in New York for federal racketeering charges. Over the past few days, accusers and witnesses have taken the stand where they've testified to some heinous accusations. Another one of R. Kelly's alleged victims, listed as Jane Doe #5 in court documents, shared her testimony on Monday where she detailed heinous acts of abuse at the hands of the embattled singer.



Jane Doe #5 said that she was introduced to R. Kelly when she was 17-years-old in high school at his hotel room following an Orlando concert. It was then that she claimed Kelly had "peer-pressured" her into performing oral sex on him. Though she told Kelly she was 18 at the time, she said that she continued to visit him at other shows across the country before learning that she had contracted vaginal herpes. "I would have discomfort in my pelvis and lower abdomen,” the now 23-year-old woman said. “It got to the point where I couldn’t even physically walk."

She added, "This man purposely gave me something he knew he had had. That he could have controlled.”

She claimed that she, as well as the other girlfriends living with Kelly in his Chicago and Atlanta homes, were forced to oblige by a set of his rules. If she went against the "rules," she'd face humiliating punishment, she said, per The Daily Beast. Among the rules, she said, were dressing in baggy clothing and looking away from other men that entered the elevators.

"He had mentioned rules...protocols that I would have to abide by in his presence,” Doe 5 testified. "He wanted me to call him daddy."

She said she was oftentimes restricted to staying in a hotel room or his studio without access to a bathroom and was forced to urinate in cups.



Doe testified to the humiliating acts of punishment she had to endure including smearing feces across her face. She said Kelly filmed these acts and if it weren't to his liking, he'd demand that they do it again. Doe 5 also testified that, "He would leave bruises and it would sometimes make my skin tear."

We'll keep you updated on more information on Kelly's trial.

