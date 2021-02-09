At this rate, it feels like R. Kelly will never make it to trial. His New York trial was just delayed for the fourth time because of COVID-19 concerns.

The disgraced singer is currently spending time in a Chicago jail as he awaits his trial, being denied bond as he has been determined a flight risk and a potential threat to witnesses. R. Kelly was previously scheduled to start his trial in April for racketeering. The charges allege that he was in charge of a criminal enterprise designed to recruit women for sexual misconduct. However, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly said today during a status hearing that it's not "realistic" for the singer's trial to begin in the coming months.



Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Kelly's trial in New York has been rescheduled to August 9. That's a full month before his Chicago trial is set to begin, where he is being charged on multiple counts of sexual abuse.

Recently, one of Kelly's associates pleaded guilty to attempting to bribe and coerce a witness in the case, allegedly offering one of the singer's victims hundreds of thousands of dollars to remain silent. "Me and another person offered Jane Doe money for her to not go forward with her complaint or testimony against Robert Kelly. I knew what I did was wrong," said Richard Arline Jr., the singer's alleged cousin. He faves up to 15 years in prison.



Cook County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

We will continue to keep you updated on the latest in R. Kelly's cases.

