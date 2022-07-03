R. Kelly may feel as though he's been subject to "cruel and unusual punishment" by being placed on suicide watch, but the Brooklyn detention centre holding him disagrees.

In response to the "I Believe I Can Fly" hitmaker's lawsuit against his new home, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brookly filed court papers saying that the disgraced singer will remain in such custody "for his own safety" after undergoing a psychological assessment.

"[R. Kelly's] current life circumstances undoubtedly bring emotional distress," Assistant U.S. Attorney Melanie Speight wrote. "He is a convicted sex offender who has been sentenced to spend the next three decades in prison."

She also mentioned that in the very near future, the R&B vocalist will be headed to Chicago for another criminal trial, where he's facing charges related to child pornography.

In his lawsuit against the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, the 55-year-old claimed that he was being held on suicide watch "solely for punitive purposes because of his status as a high-profile inmate" with his legal team making it abundantly clear that he has no thoughts of self-harm.

Attorney Jennifer Brown wrote, "Nothing occurred during sentencing that came as a surprise to Mr. Kelly. While the conditions of suicide watch may be appropriate for individuals who are truly at risk of hurting themselves, they are cruel and unconstitutional under the Eighth Amendment for individuals who are not suicidal."

On top of serving 30 years in prison, the Chicago native was also charged a $100,000 fine.

