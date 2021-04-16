There have been repeated setbacks that have kept R. Kelly's sex trafficking case in New York from going to trial, but the disgraced singer will reportedly face a judge this summer. Since July 11, 2019, Kelly has been incarcerated at Chicago's Metropolitan Detention Center, but he has multiple investigations occurring simultaneously in several states.

In New York, federal authorities have alleged that Kelly and his entourage led a massive sex-trafficking ring that involved underage girls. Kelly has long denied any wrongdoing in all cases against him both in interviews, most infamously the sit-down with Gayle King, and through statements via his lawyer, Steve Greenberg.



Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty Images

The pandemic caused the New York trial to face a number of delays as the courts attempted to figure out when and how to safely transfer Kelly to the Big Apple, but now that we are on what looks to be the tail-end of the pandemic, things are quickly moving forward. The singer also reportedly received the COVID-19 last month, helping things along. According to The Associated Press, Brooklyn prosecutors allege that Kelly "led an enterprise made up of his managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex."

Investigators have reportedly lined up alleged victims who are prepared to testify to their experiences. For now, all of their names are marked as "Jane Doe" in court documents and it's reported that the jury in this trial will remain anonymous. Today (April 15), Greenberg reportedly stated that the singer is "looking forward" to having his day in court.

[via]