It appears R. Kelly isn’t doing too good right now as he awaits trial for his sex-trafficking case later this month. According to his own lawyers, who were in federal court yesterday ahead of jury selection, the Chicago singer has gained a lot of weight and is losing money as he awaits trial. They say he can’t even afford to pay for court transcripts.

“His finances are depleted,” his lawyer, Devereaux Cannick, told Judge Ann Donnelly yesterday. “I ask the court to give him daily copies of the transcripts.”

Cannick also said his client has “gained weight since he’s been incarcerated.” “We need measurements for appropriate attire for his trial,” he said. “We’re trying to get his measurements. How can we take his size?”

“It’s going to be a long trial,” Judge Donnelly said after prosecutors outlined their plans to call numerous witnesses, including women who say they were sexually abused, physically abused and coerced to do things for Kelly’s pleasure.

The singer is accused of employing an entourage to find young women and girls for him to have sex with for years, even though he continues to maintain his innocence. “He is tired of hearing allegations,” his lawyer told The Post outside the courthouse. “He knows the truth and I think it’s very frustrating for him to hear these allegations and know the truth is out there and he just wants it to unfold.

“He believes that when folks are under oath and being examined we would be able to get to the truth,” Cannick said.

We’ll keep you updated with more details on the trail as it is set to begin on August 18th.

