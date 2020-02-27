It looks like R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary will be releasing her own EP months after leaving the alleged child sex predator. The 23-year old took to Instagram last night to announce she’s working on her music career, with a new EP set to arrive soon.

“You may not like me now, but you gon’ love me by the end of this year. 🥂#underdogalwayswins 🦋 EP coming soon. Everything you wanna know you will know. 😴 - please don’t be that dummy to say “I thought she didn’t want to sing,” she captioned the post, alluding to the title being "Underdog Always Wins."

This announcement comes a few weeks after Azriel made headlines for saying she had evidence of R Kelly manipulating and “coercing” her to lie about the alleged abuse.

"What if I had a video of Robert coercing me on what to say, and exactly how to say it..." Azriel asked. "I wonder if the hate would stop then. #whatif .. 🐆." A Twitter user replied to the tweet, writing, "Nah.. they will just say you edited it or set him up. Kellz supporters don't gaf if there's 1000 videos. They don't run on facts. 🙄." Azriel emphasized just how telling this footage is, replying, "Even if there's 4 or 5 different ones? Even if he was talking in second person like me? Hmm. I doubt it. But it's just a what if. 🤷🏾‍♀️😴." Time will tell if Azriel ever decides to release these videos, but one thing she will be releasing is music. We’ll keep you posted.