In a startling development of an incendiary scandal which had grown silent in recent months - it was reported that R. Kelly was apprehended by officers of the law while he quietly went about walking his dog in Chicago. After placing him under arrest, Kelly was subsequently charged with 13 federal counts encompassing obstruction of justice, enticement of a minor to engage in criminal activity, and child pornography. Page Six has since come to learn a few additional details pertaining to his crimes, the arrest, and so on so forth.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Page Six has come into the possession of an unsealed indictment dating back to 1996 or 1997, in which a timeline is constructed of physical relationship R. Kelly and a teenager took several years to consummate following their initial meeting. According to documents, which form the basis of Kelly's most grievous charges - when they first linked up within the aforementioned timeframe of 1996-1997, she was young to the point being on the cusp of puberty, at 12 or 13 years old.

The child, clearly now a legal adult, with full agency in the matter, is one of 5 victims who consented to "revisiting" claims they made in the 1990s when R. Kelly was unceremoniously acquitted on a technicality. At least of the 5 victims held up an incident report dated 2009, in which she says she was held captive like the other victims who came forward before her. "Slapping, choking and isolating her in rooms for days at a time with no access to food" were the words Brooklyn prosecutors used to describe R. Kelly's alleged misconduct.

