R. Kelly was beaten up in his jail cell this week by a pissed-off inmate who was allegedly frustrated that the jail was on lockdown because of the singer's fans protesting for his release outside.

Earlier today, the disgraced singer's attorney Steve Greenberg claimed that he had not heard from the artist since the attack and that he was unable to confirm how serious his injuries are. It looks like he was finally able to get in touch with either the jail or his client because, now, Greenberg is updating Kelly's status.

Greenberg says that R. Kelly has been moved to solitary confinement, explaining that that's the one place he will be safe.



Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images

"That’s the only place they can protect him," he said in a statement to Page Six. "My understanding is, everytime there is a pro-R. Kelly protest outside of the jail, they lock down the entire facility. When they do this, inmates don’t get their commissary, they don’t get their shower, stuff like that and since they’re fairly sporadic anyway, they get upset. So they’re penalizing everyone in the facility because people are protesting in support of Kelly."

He went on to state that Kelly did not suffer any serious injuries in the beatdown.

Greenberg believes this is the perfect opportunity to free the singer, who has been accused of multiple heinous sex crimes.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

"I’m still very concerned because sure this time the guards were able to quickly stop something from happening but what happens if someone goes in his cell with a shank or something like that? Or the guards are busy doing something else?" he asked.

