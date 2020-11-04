After much discussion and deliberation, the jury for R. Kelly's trial in New York City will be anonymous. The disgraced singer faces a number of charges in various states that include accusations of federal racketeering and sex trafficking—all charges that he has denied throughout this ongoing investigation.



Nuccio DiNuzzo / Stringer / Getty Images

It's reported by ABC 7 News that U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly approved the prosecutors' motion for an anonymous jury after Kelly's lawyer fought passionately against it. "Empaneling an anonymous jury is appropriate given the seriousness of the charges, the defendant's history of obstructing the judicial process, the potential for juror intimidation and the intensity of media attention given to this case," Donnelly stated.

Kelly's attorneys argued that the jury shouldn't be anonymous because the singer doesn't pose a threat and by keeping their names and employers unknown, the vetting process would become more difficult. Donnelly was unmoved and added that "social media will become a tool for the harassment and intimidation of the jurors should their identities be made public."

R. Kelly remains incarcerated without bail in federal prison in Chicago while he awaits trial. The singer's team has made multiple requests for bond as Kelly has had violent run-ins behind bars. His attorneys have reportedly suggested that Kelly has not only been targeted by other inmates but that correctional officers have turned their backs on protecting him from acts of violence. His requests have been denied.

[via]