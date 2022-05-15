âââR. Kelly has reportedly become friends with Frank James, the man being charged with shooting up a Brooklyn subway and injuring 10 people. The two are in jail together at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park.

“Both do get along. They actually sit together and eat together,” a jailhouse source reportedly told the NY Daily News.

Another source told the outlet: “They talk about TV shows. They go out to rec together. They’re buds."



Mike Pont / Getty Images

A source also claimed that Kelly also puts on live performances in his cell, including a rendition of “I Believe I Can Fly."

“He does live performances and all,” they said.

Kelly's lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, declined to comment on the friendship.

“Mr. Kelly is not in control of who he is housed with,” Bonjean did admit. “A friend is someone you voluntarily hang out with.”

The disgraced R&B singer is currently awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of sex trafficking and federal racketeering back in September.

Kelly has said that the documentary, Surviving R. Kelly, had an unfair impact on his trial, writing in an affidavit: “At certain points during jury selection, I did hear that some jurors may have seen the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries and that concerned me greatly. I raised my concerns with my attorneys but they shooed me off. I was nothing more than a bystander in the process. … There was no strategy involved in choosing the jurors that sat on my jury as far as I could tell. At least there was no trial strategy that involved my input.”

Kelly is facing a sentence of 10 years to life in prison.

[Via]