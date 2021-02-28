R. Kelly is currently sitting behind bars as he awaits trial for sex crime charges but he's made several attempts to receive bail. He's been deemed a flight risk, especially after reports emerged claiming that he and his entourage were planning to leave the country. So, he's locked up and the judge made it clear that Kellz isn't trusted to be released to the public.



It seems that the coronavirus pandemic can no longer be used as an argument for his release since he's now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to TMZ. The singer received his second dose recently from Bureau of Prisons at MCC Chicago. Kelly received the first dose in January. It hasn't been clarified what vaccine he received.

According to the Bureau Of Prisons, the singer is among the 63 inmates that have been fully vaccinated, along with 128 staff members at MCC.

Kelly previously made two separate attempts to be released on bail after the coronavirus outbreak. The singer told the judge that he feared the risk of contracting the virus. Both times he made the request, he was shut down.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that his racketeer trial in New York had been pushed back due to the rising threats of COVID-19. That trial is set to begin on August 9th, a month before his trial in Chicago is set to begin.

