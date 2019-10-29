R. Kelly has been pulling out all the stops to prevent or reduce the long imprisonment that likely awaits him. He has filed multiple times to be released from jail pending trial, but courts deemed him a threat to society and a liability to the case's proceedings. Although Kelly insisted that he would not tamper with evidence or witness, he was later accused of blackmailing alleged victims with letters and photos without even being granted release.

The disgraced singer is embroiled in multiple ongoing cases, one of them being for child pornography. Kelly's former business manager, Derrel McDavid, is being tried as a co-defendant in this case. Last week, McDavid filed a motion to have the charges dropped, citing the expiration of the statute of limitations as his reason. According to McDavid's report, he could only have been held accountable for obtaining and destroying sex tapes involving Kelly and minors up until 2014, as the incriminating action supposedly took place between 1997 and 2002.

Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images

According to court papers obtained by Bossip, Kelly liked McDavid (or his lawyer's) thinking because the R&B artist filed the same motion on October 28. A judge has yet to rule on the motion, but Kelly's been getting shut down left and right, so it shouldn't be expected that things will go in his favor this time either.