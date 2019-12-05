R. Kelly's faced some serious allegations throughout the year stemming from his past. Surviving R. Kelly put a spotlight on the alleged crimes he's committed throughout his career from the 90s to the present time. The singer was married to Aaliyah when she was 15 years old in 1994. She admitted that she had lied to say she was 18 on the papers.



According to docs obtained by Complex, R. Kelly has now been officially indicted on charges of paying off a public official for "the creation of a fraudulent identification document for Jane Doe #1." The alleged bribery happened on Aug. 30th, 1994, a day before Kelly and Aaliyah are rumored to have had their secret wedding. The document reads:

On or about August 30, 1994, within the Northern District of Illinois, the defendant ROBERT SYLVESTER KELLY, together with others, did knowingly and intentionally cause another individual to promise and tender to a public officer and public employee property, to wit: Unites States currency, that such public officer and public employee was not authorized by law to accept, with the intent to influence the performance of an act related to the employment and function of a public officer and public employee, to wit: the creation of a fraudulent identification document for Jane Doe #1, an individual whose identity is known to the Grand Jury, in violation of Illinois Criminal Code Sections 5/33-l(a) and 5/5-1.

The thing is that Kelly's former personal assistant previously admitted to being the one who brought Aaliyah to get a fake ID. "I was in the room when they got married," Smith said. "I’m not proud of that. I had papers forged for them when Aaliyah was underaged. It was just a quick little ceremony. She didn’t have on a white dress. He didn’t have on a tux. Just every day wear. She looked worried and scared."