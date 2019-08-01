R. Kelly's facing some serious charges that could put him behind bars for the remainder of his days if convicted. The singer was hit with federal charges in connection to the sexual assault allegations that have hovered his career for the majority of it. Kells continues to maintain his innocence in the case. But Kelly's already been found guilty in the court of public opinion. In order to prevent being “tried in the public domain," the judge on the case has granted a protective order on evidence in the case, Chicago Tribune reports.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Attorneys on both sides of the R. Kelly case have been ordered to refrain from detailing evidence in the case. Prosecutors of the case told the court for the first time that said many of the alleged victims never came forward with the exception of one listed in the indictment who was included in Surviving R. Kelly. “The vast majority of our evidence has never seen the light of day,” U.S. Attorney Angel Krull told U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber.

The protective order, however, does make it difficult for Kelly and his two co-defendants from trying to shut down any public statements regarding the allegations from the witnesses or victims. Kelly's lawyer pointed out that he found this problematic, saying, “Anything we do, we are going to be dragged back in (to court)" for any potential violations.