Earlier this week, it was revealed that R. Kelly had a four-hour meeting with Michael Jackson's former attorney, Tom Mesereau. Mesereau became known as one of the hottest criminal defense lawyers in the league when he won Jackson's molestation case back in 2005. He also famously got the actor, Robert Blake, off the hook after he was accused of killing his wife in 2001.

Now, R. Kelly, who is drowning in a slew of sexual abuse charges, is seeking out the help of Mesereau. However, the latest report on the story is that R. Kelly cannot afford Mesereau's services. When you're one of the best at what you do, you can surely charge a steep price. But even if Mesereau's fee wasn't incredibly steep, R. Kelly would still likely struggle to come up with the money, given his financial troubles that have been extensively publicized.

In his viral interview on CBS This Morning in March, R. Kelly told Gayle King that he was not able to pay the $161,000 he owed in child support for his three children because people "connected to his account" had been "stealing" his money. The R&B singer also couldn't pay his $100,000 bail in February. He was bailed out by his friend, Valencia Love, but she claimed it was his own money.

R. Kelly reportedly wants to part with his current attorney, Steve Greenberg because he believes they care way too much about getting media attention for themselves, which Greenberg responded to as being, "a complete load of crap."

R. Kelly is now trying to raise the funds to afford Tom Mesereau, but with all the charges against R. Kelly, it seems unlikely that his assistance would be able to change the outcome of this case. The latest development in the case is that Kelly was hit with another accusation of having payed an underaged girl in Minnesota to perform sexual acts on him in 2001.