R. Kelly's having a rough time these days with the many legal matters on his plate. He's currently locked up and was denied bond in his child sex case. On top of that, there are other legal issues that he's dealing with pertaining to his personal life. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, his divorce attorney has split from the singer and requested to the judge that he pays her the $12K he already owes her.



Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images

Lisa Damico was the one who represented R. Kelly after he failed to pay up $160K in child support. However, she filed to be removed from the case in September due to "irreconcilable differences." As we've seen, Kelly's financial situation hasn't been that great this year and it appears he owes a few thousand to Damico as well. She requested that R. Kelly pays her the $12K he owes her from a $25K bill. Kelly apparently coughed up a $2500 before paying her another $10K. A hearing for the matter is scheduled for Nov. 4th.

While money has seemingly been an issue for Kellz, considering he had a friend post his bond earlier this year, the singer was accused of redirecting his income from music royalties to his friend's account. The government claimed that he's still banking in a substantial amount of money off of his royalty payments.