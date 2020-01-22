R. Kelly's star power may have got him out of a few binds in the past but these days, the feds have all eyes on him. As the singer awaits his day in court, he's facing more allegations from the prosecutors about his alleged conduct inside the jail system. According to The Blast, prosecutors have accused R. Kelly of violated prison regulations with unmonitored communication with the outside.



It all started when Kelly tried to file a motion in his recent criminal case demanding to know the names of the two Jane Does list in the criminal indictment for his own defense. Prosecutors later argued his history of harassment towards his accusers. "At the time of his arrest Mr. Kelly was living in a small condominium, working with his longtime producer, without other employees of note, and effectively without any income. He had no “enterprise” as the government likes to call his career and his business, RSK Enterprises," said Kelly's lawyer.

Prosecutors pointed out an incident of a threatening letter sent to an accuser. Kelly's lawyer said that he doesn't know how to read or write but the prosecutors said that doesn't mean he can't direct others to write it for him.

In terms of unmonitored conversation, they said he took purposeful "steps on multiple occasions to bypass these safeguards.

In November 2019, the defendant, in contravention of prison regulations, used an intermediary to smuggle a letter a third party wrote to him into the detention center where he is currently housed. The letter was marked “Legal” – in an attempt to avoid inspection of the correspondence – and was provided to the defendant during a legal visit by an attorney who is not one of the defendant’s attorneys of record in this case (the “Attorney”) during a visit with the Attorney. Again, it is clear, despite the defendant’s claims to the contrary, that he has methods of passing messages between himself and his confederates with no evidence of visits or telephone calls between them. These incidents demonstrate that the defendant has sought out, and likely will continue to seek out, clandestine means of communication. It also demonstrates that the defendant has, at his disposal, individuals willing to assist him in bypassing the traditional methods used to monitor the defendant’s communications while incarcerated. In these circumstances, the defendant’s attempt to paint himself as being completely isolated from the outside world and unable to communicate without monitoring such that obstructive conduct would be impossible is simply not credible.

These same documents filed also alleged Kelly used his marriage to Aaliyah to avoid prosecution.