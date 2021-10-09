One of the women who testified against R. Kelly has come forward to condemn Bill Cosby's publicist. Faith Rodgers was one of several women who shared their alleged stories on Surviving R. Kelly, and she would later go on to testify in front of a grand jury. She had previously told CBS that she and Kelly dated for a year, beginning the relationship when she was 19-years-old. She alleged that he made her call him "daddy," would lock her in rooms for extended periods of time, and accused him of giving her a sexually transmitted disease.

Rodgers held a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred and spoke out for the first time since Kelly was convicted on nine counts related to sex trafficking. During her statement, she condemned Cosby's publicist, Andrew Wyatt, for saying the singer was "railroaded."



Nuccio DiNuzzo / Stringer / Getty Images

"To me, that is beyond insulting," she said. "After meeting R.Kelly when I was 19 years old, for that year and a half, he manipulated me for his own enjoyment and sexually abused me and tried to control me. When I made the choice to come forward with my story, he threatened me on multiple occasions, that if I continued to go forward with the telling of my truth, he would publish nude videos and pictures of me."

"Despite the threats, I continued to tell what happened to me and as a result, R. Kelly retaliated against me and published those photos," she claimed. "Even though he did this, I refused to back down and I still testified at trial. Rr. Kelly did receive a fair trial and he was convicted based on facts. He was not railroaded."



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Rodgers answered questions and shared that she hopes that Kelly will show remorse because "there was a lot of arrogance shown in the courtroom." Watch the clip of her press conference below.