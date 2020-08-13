The feds are cracking down on R. Kelly. Yesterday, it was reported that several of his associates were charged for threatening his accusers. Today, it looks like the disgraced singer is facing some more drama.

After it was reported that R. Kelly had a negative amount in his bank account last year and was forced to use crowdfunding money for bail-out purposes, it has been revealed that he may have been hiding a secret bank account with over a million dollars inside the entire time.

An exclusive report from Bossip, based on legal documents, states that Kelly has still been making money behind bars, cashing $1.2 million in 2019. The money was deposited into a secret account, filed under SomeBrotherLuv LLC. It was reportedly only used for R. Kelly's royalties.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

The information was revealed by U.S. Attorney John Lausch after being accused by one of the singer's lawyers of "going on a fishing expedition" after subpoenaing his bank records.

R. Kelly is expected to head to trial in October 2020 for multiple charges, including a racketeering and kidnapping case in New York City.



Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images

Jaguar Wright recently came out to speak against R. Kelly and The Roots, claiming that the group knew what Kelly was doing with young girls at the studio, hushing her when she brought up the subject.

