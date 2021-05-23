Qveen Herby Releases Debut Album "A Woman"

Since 2017, Qveen Herby has been making statements with each EP as she left fans on the edge of their seats wanting more. The short projects offered glimpses into her artistry while she further explored her sound. However, the wait for a debut album has been a long-time coming and on Friday, she finally unveiled her debut album, A Woman, in its entirety. The 12 track project was like by singles "Juice" and Naughty Girl" and remains entirely feature-free. Qveen Herby shines all on her own with Pompano Puff and Nick Noonan handling a majority of the project's production.

Qveen Herby's latest project is well worth the wait. Make sure you press play below and sound off in the comments with your favorite song from Qveen Herby's album A Woman.