Throughout the NBA's cherished history, there have been a plethora of teams that have captured the hearts and minds of fans everywhere. When a team is able to establish a consistent roster that wins championships on a regular basis, we call this a dynasty. There have been quite a few dynasties throughout the history of the league and all of them have had their own little quirks and characteristics. Some dynasties are more palatable than others, especially when it feels like there isn't a single team out there that can beat them.

Every single decade of NBA basketball has had a dynasty or two and some of them have been more successful and lasted longer than others. Some of the most memorable dynasties are Magic Johnson's Showtime Lakers, the Chicago Bulls, the San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, and who can forget the Boston Celtics of the 60s. All of these teams had drastically different playing styles and were all successful for very different reasons.

Having said that, each team appeals to a wide variety of people. We figured our readers would be interested to know which of these teams they most resemble based on their personalities. Check out the quiz below and let us know which team you got in the comments.