At this point, you know who J. Cole is. After all, the man is about to set the hip-hop world ablaze on Friday, thanks to his upcoming Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 project. In fact, his 2019 run has been one of his best thus far, as he vowed might happen on "Middle Child." Yet Cole has been in the game for over a decade, and has amassed a respectable discography to his name. In fact, there are some who might count his collective works among hip-hop's most consistent, a testament to his enduring legacy.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Cole World: The Sideline Story. Born Sinner. 2014 Forest Hills Drive. 4 Your Eyez Only. KOD. Five albums, five platinum plaques. Ten features. A variety of stylistic directions, flows, and themes. Each project served to encapsulate a different era of Cole, from the young and hungry visionary eager to please, to the wizened and self-declared King Overdose. In honor of Cole's forthcoming Dreamville endeavors, a quiz has been devised for your pleasure.

So which J. Cole album best suits your personality? And was it your favorite? Perhaps you oughta revisit the one you got, as you may very well discovering something new - about it, and possibly even yourself. Be sure to sound off with your results in the comment section, and keep a watchful eye out for that Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 project, dropping this Friday.