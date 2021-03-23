It's unbelievable to think that this Fall will mark three years since Kim Porter unexpectedly passed away at her Toluca Lake, Calif. home, but her loved ones continue to her legacy, especially her children. Quincy Brown is Porter's eldest child and he remains steadfast in honoring his mother at every turn. He recently partnered with Google for a new campaign and used the opportunity to pay tribute to his late mother for Women's History Month.

"Kim Porter was coined the First Lady of Hip Hop, a trailblazer, a trend-setter for Black girls everywhere, but for me, she simply was my mama," said the 29-year-old artist on Instagram. "She filled my life with a multitude of firsts. She was there to give me hugs and kisses and just fill my life with pure unconditional love. I was a rebel growing up, my thoughts were different, ideas were different. Especially everyone else in school." Quincy went on to praise his mother for motivating, challenging, and embracing him for all that he is, even if that means going against the grain.

The singer also shared more about his mother with PEOPLE. "I chose to highlight my mom [for Women's History Month] because she definitely was and still is the most important woman in my life," he said. "Any time something comes across my way and I think of her first, that means something, and this is one of those no-brainers. She's had that much of an impact on me to where I can talk about her every day for the rest of my life."

Watch Quincy's tribute to his mother in full below.

[via]