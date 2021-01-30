mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Quincey White Gets Presidential On "The White House"

Aron A.
January 30, 2021 17:04
The White House
Quincey White

Quincey White enlists The Game, SiR, Stalley and more for his latest offering.


Quincey White's been on a steady grind in the past few years. He's maintained momentum since the days of The 7, unleashing a project every single year since the 2017 project. This week, he returned with his latest body of work, The White House. Kicking things off, the rapper brings the world into the atmosphere of South Central, juxtaposing the soothing saxophone with the sounds of helicopters hovering over the project on "Friday" ft. The Game.

The White House is seven tracks in length with a run time of a little under a half-hour. Quincey White emboldens the flavor of the West with appearances from The Game and SiR, while also treading other grounds across America with features from Stalley, Raheem Devaughn, and more. 

Peep the project below. 

