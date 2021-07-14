Quincey White & The Game Swap Bars On "This Little Light Of Mine"

South Central rapper Quincey White has been earning the respect of vets by trading bars with them on wax. He's previously linked up with Freddie Gibbs and 2Eleven on "Another Play" earlier this year and he's worked with The Game on a few occasions. The Game and Quincey White have swapped bars on last year's "Friday" and 2019's "If I Should Die." Keeping up with the annual tradition, they've both emerged with a new collaborative effort.

Quincey White and The Game are back at it again on their new single, "This Little Light Of Mine." Backed by massive orchestra-inspired production, the two rappers intertwine their wordplay with their affinity for guns. "Deuce-deuce in the booth/ If I can reach it, than I'm Zion/ I'm bustin' out of my shoe," White raps on the record.

Check their new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

Beams, get a n***a stitched up like my seams

Spent a Meek Milli on this watch, we chasin' dreams

And when you see me, see me strapped

Me and this glock go together like Beanie and Peedi Crakk