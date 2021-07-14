mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Quincey White & The Game Swap Bars On "This Little Light Of Mine"

Aron A.
July 13, 2021 20:30
This Little Light Of Mine
Quincey White Feat. The Game

Quincey White and The Game reunite for a new record.


South Central rapper Quincey White has been earning the respect of vets by trading bars with them on wax. He's previously linked up with Freddie Gibbs and 2Eleven on "Another Play" earlier this year and he's worked with The Game on a few occasions. The Game and Quincey White have swapped bars on last year's "Friday" and 2019's "If I Should Die." Keeping up with the annual tradition, they've both emerged with a new collaborative effort.

Quincey White and The Game are back at it again on their new single, "This Little Light Of Mine." Backed by massive orchestra-inspired production, the two rappers intertwine their wordplay with their affinity for guns. "Deuce-deuce in the booth/ If I can reach it, than I'm Zion/ I'm bustin' out of my shoe," White raps on the record.

Check their new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics
Beams, get a n***a stitched up like my seams
Spent a Meek Milli on this watch, we chasin' dreams
And when you see me, see me strapped
Me and this glock go together like Beanie and Peedi Crakk

Quincey White
Quincey White The Game
