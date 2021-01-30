Quincey White & The Game Connect On "Friday"

The West Coast is alive as ever. Over the past few years, California's witnessed a renaissance of sorts that showcased the versatility of their sound. Certain artists have maintained true to the Atlanta-driven melodies that have found a home across the state while others have offered to tell their story in a more traditional fashion.

This week, Quincy White arrived with his latest body of work, The White House. The rapper enlists a slew of talent to bring the 7-trac project to life but it's The Game who helps White set the tone on the opening track, "Friday" -- an obvious ode to the Ice Cube film of the same name. Smokey, laid back production backs White up as he details an average day in the hood. The Game doesn't hold down a verse on this one but his inclusion on the hook truly takes the track to another level.

Quotable Lyrics

Can't wait, one thing I'm askin' y'all

At this park, are we playin' basketball?

Drop 40 on you n***as, waste of energy blood

Now I gotta drop this bitch off in my enemy hood