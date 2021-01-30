mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Quincey White & The Game Connect On "Friday"

Aron A.
January 30, 2021 17:11
99 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Friday
Quincey White Feat. The Game

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Quincey White & The Game team up on "Friday."


The West Coast is alive as ever. Over the past few years, California's witnessed a renaissance of sorts that showcased the versatility of their sound. Certain artists have maintained true to the Atlanta-driven melodies that have found a home across the state while others have offered to tell their story in a more traditional fashion.

This week, Quincy White arrived with his latest body of work, The White House. The rapper enlists a slew of talent to bring the 7-trac project to life but it's The Game who helps White set the tone on the opening track, "Friday" -- an obvious ode to the Ice Cube film of the same name. Smokey, laid back production backs White up as he details an average day in the hood. The Game doesn't hold down a verse on this one but his inclusion on the hook truly takes the track to another level.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Can't wait, one thing I'm askin' y'all
At this park, are we playin' basketball?
Drop 40 on you n***as, waste of energy blood
Now I gotta drop this bitch off in my enemy hood

Quincey White
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  99
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Quincey White The Game
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Quincey White & The Game Connect On "Friday"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject