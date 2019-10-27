mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Quin NFN Taps PnB Rock, NLE Choppa For "4Nun" Tape

Aron A.
October 27, 2019 13:42
4Nun
Quin NFN

Quin NFN comes through with his new project.


Quin NFN has been making some noise in recent months. After signing to Elliot Grainge's 10K Projects, the rapper has been steadily making waves with every single track he's dropped. He might not be a household name yet but he's putting his best foot forward to chance that expeditiously. He recently dropped off his latest project, 4Nun which marks his formal introduction. Strapped up with ten tracks in total, the project includes features from NLE Choppa and PnB Rock. In terms of production, he links up with Willie Donut, Mitch Mula. Go Grizzley, and more.

Peep the tracklist and project below. 
1. Talkin’ My Shit
2. Poles ft. NLE Choppa
3. Out My Body
4. Hold You Down ft. PnB Rock
5. Check
6. Broadday
7. Playful
8. The Real
9. Stay Down
10. How I’m Living

