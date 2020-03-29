Quin NFN Releases "Quincho"

Quin NFN has been slowly taking his buzz in Texas and spreading it across America. With the success of singles like "Gang Shit" and "Feelin It," he's proven that he's more than capable of creating a full body of work with his 2019 project, 4NUN ft. NLE Choppa and PnB Rock. This week, he returned with the follow-up EP Quincho. Unlike his 2019 project, this one has no credited features with production from Cio Made The Track, Jtk, Killah Khi, and more. The Texan rapper's latest project only proves that he has more to offer.

Peep the tracklist and project below.