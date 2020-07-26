Quin NFN & Mozzy Hold Down Their Own On "G Route"

Quin NFN has made strides over the past few years. The release of QUINCHO and 4HUN helped him gain a massive platform and for him, it's only up from here. This week, he teamed up with one of the West Coast's finest, Mozzy, for his latest single, "G Route." Bringing the more melodious side for hook duty, Quin NFN details his rise from the streets in its totality in a way that reflects the current climate of racial tension in America. "They killin' us with our hands up/ We trying to get our bands up/ I was taught to man up/ Knock 'em down in n***as stand up," he raps on the hook. Mozzy slides through on the second verse with a sobering reflection of the loss of family to the system, and applauds them for standing on their own two without folding.

Peep the new single from Quin NFN below.

Quotable Lyrics

Everybody in my squadron ballin', n***a 3-on-3

Forever in my favor, if you fall off, you can lean on me

Gotta an altercation and it's gangsta, come get geeked from me

I got you dawg, every trip I took, you know they drop me off

I knocked it off, if you ain't body nothin', n***a knock it off